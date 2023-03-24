Left Menu

Govt to introduce GPS-based toll system in six months to replace toll plazas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:30 IST
Govt to introduce GPS-based toll system in six months to replace toll plazas
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
The government will introduce new technologies including GPS-based toll collection systems in the next 6 months to replace existing highway toll plazas in the country, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

The move is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and charging motorists for the exact distance travelled on the highways, Gadkari said.

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Gadkari further said state- owned NHAI's toll revenue is currently Rs 40,000 crore and it is going to soar to Rs 1.40 lakh crore 2-3 years.

''The government is looking at new technologies including GPS-based toll systems to replace toll plazas in the country...We will bring new technology in six months,'' he said.

The ministry of road transport and highways is conducting a pilot project of automatic number plate recognition system (automatic number plate reader cameras) to enable automated toll collection without stopping the vehicles.

During 2018-19, the average waiting time for vehicles at toll plaza was 8 minutes. With the introduction of FASTags during 2020-21 and 2021-22, the average waiting time of the vehicles has come down to 47 seconds.

Although there is considerable improvement in waiting time at certain locations, especially near cities, the densely populated towns there are still some delays at toll plazas during peak hours.

The road transport and highways minister emphasised on the need of reducing the cost of construction without compromising with the quality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

