Flights from main Israel airport grounded as strike called

Israel's Airports Authority says departing flights from the country's main international airport have been grounded following a strike called in protest against the government's planned judicial overhaul.

The strike was called on Monday by the country's largest trade union grouping and could paralyse large swaths of Israel's economy. Tens of thousands are expected to be affected by the flight changes.

Planes will for the moment still be able to land at Ben-Gurion Airport, outside the sprawling seaside metropolis of Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul has sparked unprecedented opposition from across Israeli society.

