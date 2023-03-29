China vows to defend its companies' interests after U.S. trade curbs
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-03-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 13:01 IST
- Country:
- China
China will take all necessary measures to defend its companies' interests, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, in response to the U.S. imposing trade restrictions on five Chinese companies over alleged Uyghur repression.
The U.S. aim is to destabilise China's Xinjiang and contain China by using the Xinjiang issues, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
COLUMN-U.S. bank failure places oil prices under pressure: Kemp
Further U.S. involvement in Ukraine is not vital national interest, says DeSantis
ANALYSIS-Some U.S. banks facing stock rout may need to seek partners
China, U.S. maintain 'necessary communications' -Chinese foreign ministry
Sports News Summary Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek battles past Andreescu to set up Raducanu clash; Tennis-Bob Bryan appointed U.S. Davis Cup captain and more