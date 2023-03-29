China vows to defend its companies' interests after U.S. trade curbs

China will take all necessary measures to defend its companies' interests, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, in response to the U.S. imposing trade restrictions on five Chinese companies over alleged Uyghur repression.

The U.S. aim is to destabilise China's Xinjiang and contain China by using the Xinjiang issues, spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

