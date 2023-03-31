Taiwan says nine Chinese planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Taiwan's defence ministry said nine Chinese planes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Friday, adding that they were carrying out combat readiness patrols.

China's actions deliberately created tension in the Taiwan Strait, the defence ministry said, adding that it condemned the irrational actions.

Taiwan closely monitored the Chinese planes, the ministry added.

