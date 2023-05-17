Minister of Tourism, Goa Shri Rohan Khaunte to Board the First Direct Flight Between Goa and Uttarakhand, to Mark the Commencement of Collaboration Between the Two States

India Minister of Tourism, Goa, Shri Rohan Khaunte is scheduled to board the first direct flight between Goa and Uttarakhand on 23 May 2023, to mark the beginning of a collaboration between the two states that is set to benefit the tourism industries in both states. The new direct flight route is set to provide an easy and convenient way for tourists to travel between Goa and Uttarakhand and explore the unique cultural and natural attractions of both states.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rohan Khaunte said, ''I am delighted about the commencement of direct flights between Goa and Uttarakhand, which will help in promoting spiritual tourism in Goa under the vision of Dakshin Kashi. Goa has several archaeologically important temples that tourists will now be able to easily access, by travelling through these direct flights. Similarly, this will also benefit tourists from Goa visiting Uttarakhand for the state’s splendid natural beauty. The launch of this new direct flight will enhance the connectivity between the two states, allowing tourists to explore the diverse cultural heritage, natural beauty, and adventure tourism opportunities that both Goa and Uttarakhand have to offer.'' This collaboration is aligned with the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative that was launched as an appeal by the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to people to prefer domestic tourism over international tourism. The initiative aims to encourage people to witness and experience the rich heritage and vivid culture of India.

According to the statistics published by India Tourism Statistics 2022, Goa witnessed as many as 33 lakh domestic visitors, while 1.9 cr domestic tourists visited Uttarakhand in 2021. With the commencement of direct flights between Goa and Uttarakhand, the numbers of domestic tourists visiting both states is set to see a significant jump.

The new direct flight between Manohar International Airport (Mopa) in Goa and Jolly Grant Airport (Dehradun) in Uttarakhand will be operated by Indigo Airlines, providing travellers with a comfortable and hassle-free experience. The flight schedule is as follows: Flight No.

Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival 6E 6198 GOX DED Tue, Thurs, Sat 23-May-23 15:10 17:55 6E 6118 DED GOX Tue, Thurs, Sat 23-May-23 18:30 21:15

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)