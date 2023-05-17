Left Menu

Former Jet Airways executive Sanjiv Kapoor joins Saudia Group

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:00 IST
Aviation industry veteran Sanjiv Kapoor, who stepped down as the CEO-Designate of Jet Airways last month, has joined Saudia Group.

Formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saudia is the national carrier of Saudi Arabia.

''I am thrilled to share that I have joined the Saudia Group as Advisor to His Excellency Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of the Group,'' he said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Kapoor was associated with a number of airlines, including SpiceJet, Vistara and Go First, in various capacities.

He was the CEO-Designate of the grounded Jet Airways, for which the Jalan Kalrock Consortium has emerged as the winning bidder under the insolvency resolution process.

In a Linkedin post, Kapoor said that aviation will play a key role in the Saudia Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to attract 100 million visitors to the leading Gulf nation.

''One of the three pillars of Saudia Arabia's Vision 2030 is the transformation of its advantaged strategic location into a global hub connecting three continents, Asia, Europe, and Africa, while simultaneously attracting 100M annual visitors to the Kingdom,'' he said.

Aviation will play a key role and the role and transformation of the Saudi flag carrier Saudia and creation of Riyadh Air are key parts of the strategy, he added.

