1.8 kg gold seized from three flyers at Hyderabad airport by Customs

Gold weighing more than 1.8 kg worth over Rs 1.13 crore was seized from three passengers at the international airport here on Tuesday by Customs officials.

Based on passenger profiling, Customs Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs intercepted three male passengers, belonging to Uttar Pradesh, who arrived here by a flight from Riyadh. On searching the passengers, it was found that gold in paste form was concealed in their shoes by sticking it under their feet, a release from Customs said.

Gold weighing 1,818.98 grams valued at Rs 1,13,13,558 which was recovered from the three passengers was seized by Customs, it said. Further investigation was in progress, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)