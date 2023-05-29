Tripura benefitted most in NE from Act East policy: CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday asserted that his state has benefitted the most in the Northeast from the Centre's Act East policy.

He said the Maitri Setu, which connects Tripura with Chittagong Port and was inaugurated two years ago, will soon be fully operationalised, and the Agartala-Akhaura rail link will be opened by year-end.

''Be it connectivity boom or infrastructure building or welfare activities, Tripura benefitted the most among the northeastern states since 2014,'' he said at a programme marking the nine years of BJP government at the Centre.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended broad gauge railway services to the frontier state, Today, 12 express trains and four local trains run from Agartala,'' he said.

Stating that the survey for constructing another railway line in Tripura is underway, he said that of the target of constructing 888 km of national highway, 374.04 km have already been built.

''At least 12-13 flights are operating from the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport, from where international flights will take off from next month,'' he said.

Saha said that as many as 2.74 lakh farmers, mostly marginal, have received Rs 553 crore under the PM Kisan scheme in the state.

