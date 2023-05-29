Left Menu

Tripura benefitted most in NE from Act East policy: CM

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 29-05-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 18:26 IST
Tripura benefitted most in NE from Act East policy: CM
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday asserted that his state has benefitted the most in the Northeast from the Centre's Act East policy.

He said the Maitri Setu, which connects Tripura with Chittagong Port and was inaugurated two years ago, will soon be fully operationalised, and the Agartala-Akhaura rail link will be opened by year-end.

''Be it connectivity boom or infrastructure building or welfare activities, Tripura benefitted the most among the northeastern states since 2014,'' he said at a programme marking the nine years of BJP government at the Centre.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended broad gauge railway services to the frontier state, Today, 12 express trains and four local trains run from Agartala,'' he said.

Stating that the survey for constructing another railway line in Tripura is underway, he said that of the target of constructing 888 km of national highway, 374.04 km have already been built.

''At least 12-13 flights are operating from the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport, from where international flights will take off from next month,'' he said.

Saha said that as many as 2.74 lakh farmers, mostly marginal, have received Rs 553 crore under the PM Kisan scheme in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
2
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
3
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023