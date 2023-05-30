Left Menu

Delhi to have 1,500 electric buses by end of 2023: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 20:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 20:37 IST
The national capital is likely to have 1,500 electric buses by the end of this year, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday after inspecting an upcoming bus depot in the Savda Ghevra area.

The bus depot is being built at a cost of Rs 60 crore to park electric buses, the transport department said in a statement.

Equipped with charging points, the depot spread across 7.8 acres will have the capacity to park 200 electric buses, it said.

''Delhi will soon have the first lot of the 1,500 electric buses being procured by the government and all the buses are scheduled to arrive by the end of this year,'' Gahlot said.

Three bus depots at Rajghat, Mundela Kalan and Rohini Sector 37 are already operational with charging and parking facilities for electric buses, he said. Nine more depots have been equipped with charging infrastructure. They will be used for parking electric buses that will be delivered in batches in the coming months, according to the statement.

