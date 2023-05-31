Left Menu

Mitgo opens new offices in Indonesia and Singapore, expanding presence in APAC

Mitgo, a global IT/MarTech company, announces the opening of two offices in Indonesia (Jakarta) and Singapore. Admitad, a global partner network, is the first of Mitgo's businesses to enter these markets.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 31-05-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 12:14 IST
Mitgo opens new offices in Indonesia and Singapore, expanding presence in APAC
Mitgo opens new offices in Indonesia and Singapore, expanding presence in APAC. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 31: Mitgo, a global IT/MarTech company, announces the opening of two offices in Indonesia (Jakarta) and Singapore. Admitad, a global partner network, is the first of Mitgo's businesses to enter these markets. Admitad has been actively working with businesses and publishers in Indonesia and Singapore for several years now. Its network counts regional players such as Adidas, Norton, Shein, Aliexpress, and Banggood as long-term partners. The company also has a significant share of the MarTech market in India. The opening of these new offices will help Mitgo to make further inroads into the Southeast Asian market. Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, Mitgo APAC, will lead the company's expansion. Listed as one of the 50 Most Influential Digital Leaders by CMO Asia and included in BW BusinessWorld's 40 under 40, Kulwal's extensive experience in the Southeast Asian market will be a key driving force behind Mitgo's success. "I am confident that APAC, given its immense growth opportunities, will live up to its full potential in driving the business to greater heights. I intend to grow our APAC operations by replicating the India success story," Neha Kulwal, Managing Director, Mitgo APAC. Indonesia and Singapore's e-commerce sectors are experiencing a period of incredible growth. In the first five months of 2023, the number of orders Admitad publishers in Indonesia generated for brands doubled year-on-year. Admitad gained a 15 per cent increase in advertisers and a 30 per cent increase in publishers in both regions. "These markets are poised for explosive growth, similar to the European market several years ago. We want to be the first to take advantage of this trend, enabling local companies and publishers to accelerate growth and unlock new revenue streams. With Neha Kulwal leading our efforts, we are confident in securing Mitgo's position in these markets, further expanding our global footprint," Alexander Bachmann, CEO of Admitad and Mitgo. The company plans to invest in the local digital environment by recruiting local talent, sponsoring events and supporting promising new projects. Future plans involve further expanding the company's footprint across APAC, enabling businesses in other markets to take advantage of the global reach they provide. "Our entry into Singapore and Indonesia will pave the way for expansion into other promising countries in the region, such as Vietnam and the Philippines," Bruno Acar, Chief International Officer, Mitgo.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023