Mphasis subsidiary acquires UK-based eBECS

IT services company Mphasis on Friday said its subsidiary -- Mphasis Consulting -- acquired eBECS Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DXC UK International Operations and deals with information technology solutions. The quantum of the deal hasn't been ascertained in a statement shared with stock exchanges. The company also said the deal is subject to the fulfilment of closing conditions.

The IT firm said the acquisition will enhance Mphasis' ability to address client needs and add significant value to their UK business by bringing in marquee client relationships and innovative service delivery and customer engagement models through Microsoft's business applications. Founded in 1999, UK-based eBECS is an award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner delivering Total Microsoft Business Solutions and Managed Services that help customers digitally transform their businesses, cut complexity and cost, improve customer service and drive growth, according to the statement.

eBECS offers tailored, industry-focused Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions that span across Operations, Sales, Marketing, Customer Service (CRM), Field Service, Project Service Automation, Analytics, Business Intelligence (BI) and Internet of Things (IoT) -- on-premise or in the Microsoft Azure intelligent cloud. MPhasis, which specialises in cloud and cognitive services, on Thursday announced a pledge to eliminate carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from its facilities and operations to become carbon neutral by 2030. Mphasis believes carbon neutrality is an important driver of value creation and will aim to achieve its goal by implementing a well-defined energy management plan to minimise energy consumption, integrate renewable energy sources, and implement energy-efficient practices.

The company also said it took a high-level assessment to assess the potential impact of climate risk on its business and supply chain. Mphasis has also set a year-on-year target for the reduction of energy consumption by 5 per cent and carbon footprint by 1 per cent and is consistently working towards achieving the same.

Shares of the company went 1.20 per cent to Rs 2,001.10 apiece on Friday morning on BSE. (ANI)

