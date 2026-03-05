The Controversial Co-opting of 'Christ is King'

The phrase 'Christ is king,' once a core affirmation of Christian faith, has taken on a divisive significance as it is increasingly used by far-right political figures. Once thought of as a sacred expression, the term now often features prominently in speeches from individuals espousing antisemitic viewpoints.

A recent ringing of the controversial phrase was notably critiqued at a Religious Liberty Commission hearing. The meeting, initiated under former President Trump, spotlighted the phrase's politicization and its uncomfortable juxtaposition next to anti-Zionist and antisemitic rhetoric. Seth Dillon of The Babylon Bee expressed outrage over the phrase's co-opting for contentious agendas.

The Network Contagion Research Institute has raised alarms about the increased usage of 'Christ is king' as a tool for hate speech, urging the public to recognize the distortion of its religious roots. The longstanding mix of religion and politics continues to breed schisms within conservative circles, highlighting a growing divide on attitudes toward Israel and antisemitism.

