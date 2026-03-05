ONGC Petro Additions Faces Production Halt at Dahej Plant
ONGC Petro Additions faces a significant production and supply disruption at its Dahej plant due to a complete cutoff of gaseous feed and a limited supply of liquid feedstock. The company has received a notice for the invocation of force majeure from its gaseous feed suppliers, and the impact remains unquantified.
In a major supply chain disruption, ONGC Petro Additions has reported production constraints at its Dahej plant. The operations were adversely affected following a complete cutoff of gaseous feed coupled with limited liquid feedstock supply.
The company confirmed the receipt of a force majeure notice from its gaseous feed suppliers, further complicating the situation. This unforeseen event has hampered the uninterrupted production flow critical to the plant's operations.
The potential impact of the ongoing force majeure is still under assessment as ONGC Petro Additions works to mitigate the risks associated with the constrained supply chain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
