ONGC Petro Additions Faces Production Halt at Dahej Plant

In a major supply chain disruption, ONGC Petro Additions has reported production constraints at its Dahej plant. The operations were adversely affected following a complete cutoff of gaseous feed coupled with limited liquid feedstock supply.

The company confirmed the receipt of a force majeure notice from its gaseous feed suppliers, further complicating the situation. This unforeseen event has hampered the uninterrupted production flow critical to the plant's operations.

The potential impact of the ongoing force majeure is still under assessment as ONGC Petro Additions works to mitigate the risks associated with the constrained supply chain.

