Five drug smugglers held in UP's Bareilly with smack worth around Rs 1 crore
Five drug smugglers, including a woman, were arrested here on Friday with smack worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market, police said.
The accused were nabbed here while travelling in a car on the Sandha-Malgaon road, they added.
Along with 510 grams of smack, estimated to cost around Rs 1 crore in the international market, the police also seized from their possession 195 grams of some powder, 92 grams of chemical used in making smack and over Rs 31,000 cash, Bareilly SSP Prabhakar Chowdhary said.
The peddlers used to supply drugs to buyers in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Chowdhary said.
The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.
