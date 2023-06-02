Left Menu

Five drug smugglers held in UP's Bareilly with smack worth around Rs 1 crore

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 02-06-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 22:01 IST
Five drug smugglers held in UP's Bareilly with smack worth around Rs 1 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Five drug smugglers, including a woman, were arrested here on Friday with smack worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market, police said.

The accused were nabbed here while travelling in a car on the Sandha-Malgaon road, they added.

Along with 510 grams of smack, estimated to cost around Rs 1 crore in the international market, the police also seized from their possession 195 grams of some powder, 92 grams of chemical used in making smack and over Rs 31,000 cash, Bareilly SSP Prabhakar Chowdhary said.

The peddlers used to supply drugs to buyers in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Chowdhary said.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023