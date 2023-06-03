Left Menu

Punjab CM Mann expresses grief over Odisha train accident

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-06-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 09:24 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday expressed grief at the train accident that killed more than 200 people in Odisha.

In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 233 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

''Deeply saddened to hear the unfortunate news of the train accident in Balasore in Odisha… Hundreds of people lost their lives in the accident… My deepest condolences to the bereaved families… I pray to God that those who were injured in the accident get well soon,'' said Mann in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

