Punjab CM Mann expresses grief over Odisha train accident

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday expressed grief at the train accident that killed more than 200 people in Odisha.

In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 233 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

''Deeply saddened to hear the unfortunate news of the train accident in Balasore in Odisha… Hundreds of people lost their lives in the accident… My deepest condolences to the bereaved families… I pray to God that those who were injured in the accident get well soon,'' said Mann in a tweet.

