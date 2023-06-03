Investigate if anti-collision device was installed on route: Farooq Abdullah on Odisha train crash

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said a probe should be carried out to ascertain if the anti-collision device was installed on the route that witnessed a horrific train crash in Odisha's Balasore and fix the responsibility for the accident that has claimed at least 261 lives.

''Recently, the honourable railway minister announced that they have now got a major device whereby these accidents will not take place. I think this must be investigated whether that device was there and if it was, why was it not functioning? It is a major disaster that has not occurred for a long time in the country. I think we all want to know what happened,'' the former Union minister told PTI TV.

The Indian Railways, which has initiated a high-level probe into the train crash to be headed by the commissioner of railway safety, South Eastern Circle, has clarified that anti-train collision system ''Kavach'' was not available on the route.

''The rescue operation has been completed. Now, we are starting the restoration work. Kavach was not available on this route,'' Indian Railways Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said.

Abdullah, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said it is a very sad day for the country as there was a major accident involving three trains. ''What is shocking about it is that when one train derailed, there was no way they could inform the other trains that were approaching to stop on the way...,'' he said.

''All of us feel sad for the loss of lives. We pray for their souls. And there are many people injured, some of them seriously. We pray for their recovery. We wish this never happens again in this country,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister added.

