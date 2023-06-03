Ashwani Kumar new MD & CEO of UCO Bank
Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of city-based public sector UCO Bank with effect from June one.
Prior to this, he was the executive director of the state-owned Indian Bank and is a qualified chartered accountant, a statement by the bank said on Saturday.
Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S S Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank.
He had earlier worked in Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank.
