Ashwani Kumar new MD & CEO of UCO Bank

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 14:17 IST
Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of city-based public sector UCO Bank with effect from June one.

Prior to this, he was the executive director of the state-owned Indian Bank and is a qualified chartered accountant, a statement by the bank said on Saturday.

Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S S Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank.

He had earlier worked in Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank.

