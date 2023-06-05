Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar edges up as markets weigh chances of Fed rate hike

"...the lack of other key inputs before next week's CPI [inflation data] could keep the dollar capped," currency analysts at ING said in a note. "We think that, when adding the cooling off in wage inflation, and considering the diverging views within the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee), the case for a pause at the 14 June meeting should prevail." The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.06930, extending the previous session's 0.5% slide, with markets looking ahead to European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde addressing a hearing in the European Parliament later on Monday. The dollar gained 0.3% versus the yen at 140.340.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2023 15:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 15:02 IST
FOREX-Dollar edges up as markets weigh chances of Fed rate hike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The dollar edged up against major peers on Monday, as markets priced in around a 1-in-4 chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising benchmark rates this month after robust jobs data on Friday.

The dollar index - which tracks the greenback against six peers - came off the boil last week, after some Fed officials voiced a preference for a pause in rate hikes and after a breakthrough in U.S. debt ceiling talks calmed market jitters. Despite a surprisingly high payroll figure for May, indicating the U.S. economy may still be running hot, analysts said the Fed may still have scope to pause rate rises as wage pressures eased and unemployment rose from a 53-year low.

Markets now put the probability of a 25 basis point hike at the meeting on June 13-14 at 27%, down from 2-in-3 odds a week earlier. The dollar index was last up 0.1% on the day at 104.260.

U.S. services data due later on Monday could give further clues, though analysts said core inflation data due next week was more likely to move the needle. "...the lack of other key inputs before next week's CPI [inflation data] could keep the dollar capped," currency analysts at ING said in a note.

"We think that, when adding the cooling off in wage inflation, and considering the diverging views within the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee), the case for a pause at the 14 June meeting should prevail." The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.06930, extending the previous session's 0.5% slide, with markets looking ahead to European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde addressing a hearing in the European Parliament later on Monday.

The dollar gained 0.3% versus the yen at 140.340. The Australian dollar dipped 0.3% to $0.65870, ahead of a decision by the central bank on Tuesday on whether to raise rates that analysts said was on a knife-edge.

Meanwhile, the Turkish lira dropped more than 1%, continuing its slide since President Tayyip Erdogan's re-election. The fall came despite the appointment of Mehmet Simsek as Turkeuy's finance minister, who won markets' confidence during previous stints in government between 2009 and 2018.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023