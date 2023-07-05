Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:33 IST
Stones pelted at Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat train
Miscreants pelted stones on the recently launched Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express between Kadur-Birur section in Chikkamagalaru district of Karnataka on Wednesday morning, railway authorities said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is investigating the matter.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred at 8.40 am when the train was passing between Kadur-Birur section at ''KM 207/500''.

The stones hit the glasses of C5 coach at seats No. 43 and 44 and EC-1 coach toilet. Due to the incident, the outer glass was damaged. However, no one was injured.

''There is no breakthrough. RPF is investigating by checking the CCTV footages. Site investigation is also being done,'' a railway official told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the Vande Bharat train connecting the state capital with Dharwad city in the northern part of Karnataka on June 27. This is the second Vande Bharat train in Karnataka. The first one is running between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.

