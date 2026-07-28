Tensions Surge: Russian Strike on Ukrainian Vessels
Russian forces have targeted two Ukrainian vessels, including one carrying military cargo in the Black Sea and another at the port of Mykolaiv, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. This report, however, remains unverified by independent sources such as Reuters.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces have struck two Ukrainian vessels, one of which was a bulk carrier delivering military cargo in the Black Sea, as confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday.
Additionally, a separate vessel was attacked in the port of Mykolaiv. These developments escalate ongoing tensions in the region.
Reuters has not been able to independently verify the battlefield report, highlighting the need for careful analysis of the situation as it unfolds.
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