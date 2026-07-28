Chip Turbulence: Asian Markets Rattle Amid China's Competitive Rise

Asian markets faced turmoil as chip stocks plummeted amid rising competition from China and uncertainties surrounding the funding of artificial intelligence ventures. South Korea's KOSPI index fell by nearly 10%, invoking emergency measures, and marking its steepest monthly decline since 1997. Shares in tech giants SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics suffered heavy losses, exceeding 12%.

In Japan, the Nikkei also took a hit, dropping around 4% to reach its lowest in two years. Amid these developments, investors remained on edge over the potential impact of China's advancements in chipmaking technology and the AI industry's financial complexities. China's CXMT Corp, now the most valuable firm in China, raised substantial funds, adding to South Korean market concerns.

Further pressure came from fluctuating oil prices and speculations about U.S. interest rate hikes. Brent crude prices continued to slide, reflecting a temporary cooling of U.S.-Iran tensions. Analysts suggest that geopolitical factors, particularly crude oil prices, could heavily influence central bank decisions, keeping markets on alert for any potential interventions.