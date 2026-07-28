Chip Turbulence: Asian Markets Rattle Amid China's Competitive Rise

Chip stocks experienced significant losses in Asian markets due to concerns about Chinese competition and worries over AI funding. South Korea's KOSPI dropped almost 10%, while tech giants like Samsung and SK Hynix faced substantial declines. Falling oil prices and potential U.S. rate hikes added to market jitters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 11:44 IST
Chip Turbulence: Asian Markets Rattle Amid China's Competitive Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Asia

Asian markets faced turmoil as chip stocks plummeted amid rising competition from China and uncertainties surrounding the funding of artificial intelligence ventures. South Korea's KOSPI index fell by nearly 10%, invoking emergency measures, and marking its steepest monthly decline since 1997. Shares in tech giants SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics suffered heavy losses, exceeding 12%.

In Japan, the Nikkei also took a hit, dropping around 4% to reach its lowest in two years. Amid these developments, investors remained on edge over the potential impact of China's advancements in chipmaking technology and the AI industry's financial complexities. China's CXMT Corp, now the most valuable firm in China, raised substantial funds, adding to South Korean market concerns.

Further pressure came from fluctuating oil prices and speculations about U.S. interest rate hikes. Brent crude prices continued to slide, reflecting a temporary cooling of U.S.-Iran tensions. Analysts suggest that geopolitical factors, particularly crude oil prices, could heavily influence central bank decisions, keeping markets on alert for any potential interventions.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026