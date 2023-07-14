Left Menu

Novo Nordisk says German 4-week Wegovy at highest dose to cost 302 euros

Novo Nordisk said on Friday its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy will cost 301.91 euros ($338.35) for four weeks of treatment at the highest dose in Germany, as the Danish drugmaker prepares for a market launch in Europe's largest pharmaceutical market at the end of this month.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2023 13:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 13:50 IST
Novo Nordisk says German 4-week Wegovy at highest dose to cost 302 euros
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Novo Nordisk said on Friday its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy will cost 301.91 euros ($338.35) for four weeks of treatment at the highest dose in Germany, as the Danish drugmaker prepares for a market launch in Europe's largest pharmaceutical market at the end of this month. In a statement, the company said that German pharmacies will be able to place orders for the weekly injection with wholesale distributors from next week and people in Germany with a prescription will likely be able to fill it at a pharmacy at the end of this month.

Novo previously flagged it would start selling the hugely popular obesity drug in Germany this month, its third European market, but only people who pay from their own pocket or have certain private health insurance plans will be able to get it. In Europe, it is only available in Norway and Denmark, where it costs between $160 and $350 per month without reimbursement from private insurers.

In Germany, the starter dose of 0.25 milligram will be priced at 171.92 euros for 28 days, which works out at about 187 euros for a month, according to Reuters calculations. The dosage of the weekly injection is gradually stepped up over 16 weeks to level off at the maintenance dose of 2.4 milligrams.

The monthly costs for patients in Germany for the maintenance dose work out at 328 euros. ($1 = 0.8923 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023