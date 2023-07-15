Cybersecurity Startup Prikus Tech raises USD 6.2M in seed funding

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC) New Delhi [India], July 15: India-based security startup Prikus Tech (A Prikus Group Company) raised USD 6.2 Million in a seed funding round. With this the company plans to launch PrikSec, a unified Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) platform that caters to enterprise penetration testing needs. The company also plans to grow the team across streams globally, and expand its product portfolio.

Since its inception in 2018, Prikus Tech has demonstrated significant global traction for its Pen Testing Services. Prikus with its offices across Bangalore and Hyderabad has over 30 employees and 50 paying customers, across Banking, Computer software and Government verticals. This seed funding l will fuel Prikus's rapid growth. Investments will be done in product innovation, team and expansion of the company's Enterprise client base in India, UAE, U.S. and European markets. Prikus Tech uses a hybrid approach to deliver Penetration Testing services using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Automation and Human PenTesters (also known as Ethical Hackers). Unlike other security offerings in the market, Prikus Tech with their AI and Automation doesn't aim to replace Humans from the value chain. However, the AI helps to scale the human PenTesters so they focus on discovering more severe security gaps. By doing this Prikus Tech delivers a unique SaaS based Pen Testing offering that is comprehensive, fast, and scalable.

"Our clients are investing millions in expanding their application landscape and amplifying their cloud presence. This poses a huge challenge for continuous security posture management and traditional pen testing that is completely human dependent fails to meet this speed and scalability challenge", said Prameel Arjun, Prikus Group - Founder & CEO. He further adds " Prikus's focus on a hybrid approach resonates well with our clients and helps them look beyond consulting firms or crowdsourced solutions. We are honoured to have VCs and individual investors supporting us in the seed round of funding, sharing my vision of revolutionizing the traditional approach to Pen Testing." Radha Krishna, Investor, said; "Investing in and getting involved with Prikus and especially Arjun seemed like a natural fit to us. Security Testing market needs much-awaited innovation and disruption. Building a strong security foundation and solving the security challenges using an optimal combination of AI, Automation and Human Ingenuity is the need of the hour. We are proud to be involved in working together with a passionate team which has the same ambitions as we have".

