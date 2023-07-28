Left Menu

Mooofarm, a dairy as a service firm wins ‘Start-up’ of the year award at India Health Summit & Awards

In a remarkable celebration of innovation and agricultural progress, Mooofarm, a dairy-as-a-service firm, was awarded the prestigious 'Start-up of the Year' at the India Animal Health Summit and Awards, supported by Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and G20, where industry experts, investors, and entrepreneurs gathered to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of visionaries who have made significant contributions to the agricultural landscape.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2023 14:51 IST
Mooofarm, founded four years ago by a group of passionate individuals with a shared vision, has swiftly emerged as a game-changer in the dairy industry. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a deep commitment to sustainability, Mooofarm has disrupted traditional dairy farming practices and introduced a revolutionary concept - "dairy as a service." The concept revolves around harnessing modern technology to optimize processes, and providing dairy farmers access to quality cattle breed, premium feed, vet services and financial linkages. This not only reduces operational costs but also ensures that dairy farming remains a viable and profitable venture for small-scale farmers, thereby fostering rural economic development.

In the past, Mooofarm has won many national and international awards including recognitions from International Dairy Federation, Forbes and the World Economic Forum. The impact of Mooofarm's innovative approach is already being felt in the industry, with a growing number of dairy farmers embracing the concept and reaping the benefits. In addition to bolstering dairy production and farm incomes, Mooofarm's model has been instrumental in attracting young talent to the agriculture sector, as it promises a modern, tech-driven approach to traditional farming.

The company is currently operational in Rajasthan and Punjab. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

