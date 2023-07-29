Left Menu

Raja M. Koduri Announces MIHIRA: A Platform to Empower Creators That Redefine Storytelling with AI and Real-Time Graphics

Today, visionary leader Raja M. Koduri, renowned for his contributions to the world of visual and accelerated computing at Intel, AMD, Apple and Makuta, announced his new company, MIHIRA. The announcement came at the SemiconIndia 2023 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Raja M. Koduri, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MIHIRA. Image Credit: ANI
Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 29: Today, visionary leader Raja M. Koduri, renowned for his contributions to the world of visual and accelerated computing at Intel, AMD, Apple and Makuta, announced his new company, MIHIRA. The announcement came at the SemiconIndia 2023 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Under Raja Koduri's leadership, MIHIRA is developing a new platform with services, software and silicon systems built for storytellers. The advancement of real-time graphics tools and the advent of powerful Generative AI models enables amazing creative possibilities for both traditional and interactive stories. The MIHIRA platform is being designed by an experienced team consisting of former members from prominent Tech giants, Animation and Visual effects fields. It aims to remove some of the software and hardware friction that impedes artists across the world today. "Every artist in the world needs democratized access to sophisticated hardware to develop immersive environments, tune custom AI models and deploy their content," said Raja M. Koduri, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MIHIRA. "At MIHIRA we are building software and hardware systems to help artists. We also aspire to be the largest employer of artists across the world." MIHIRA is a global company with offices in North America and Asia.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

