3 persons killed, 2 injured as car collides with truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Three persons were killed and two others injured when their car jumped a road divider and collided with a truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtras Palghar district on Wednesday morning, police said. After being alerted, local police and firemen rushed to the spot.The two injured persons were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-09-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 11:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were killed and two others injured when their car jumped a road divider and collided with a truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday morning, police said. The car with five occupants was heading from Mumbai towards Ahmedabad in Gujarat when the accident took place near Sativali village at around 6.30 am, said senior police inspector Jairam Ranavare from Valiv police station.

The car jumped the road divider, went into a lane on the other side and collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction, he said. Three car occupants died on the spot while two others were injured, the official said, adding the vehicle was completely damaged. After being alerted, local police and firemen rushed to the spot.

The two injured persons were admitted to a hospital for treatment. The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

