HCAH Expands Operations to South Africa with an Acquisition; Becomes the Largest Player in the Seniors Space in India

PNN New Delhi [India], September 6: As the largest senior care provider, HCAH continues to maintain its leading position, reflecting its unwavering commitment to improving the lives of seniors. With a strong presence in India and now expanding its footprint to South Africa through the acquisition of Medwell SA, HCAH solidifies its position as a leading healthcare provider of senior care, with services largely concentrated towards providing assisted living services. Presently, it offers around 300 beds in its assisted living facilities across the two countries and has served more than 3500+ residents in these facilities.

HCAH stands as the largest player in the senior segment in India with a whopping 3 lakh+ customers. This impressive figure is cumulative of HCAH's diverse offerings for this demographic that includes Seniority, an online one-stop shop for senior care needs, Assisted Living (AL) facilities, home healthcare services and its Transition Care Centres (TCC) that comprise at least 60 per cent senior customers. HCAH is a pioneering leader in geriatric care that caters to the holistic well-being and comprehensive needs of the elderly. It provides an extensive array of digital and in-person services, including Inpatient rehab, ICU and nursing, caregiver support, consultations, lab services, and equipment provisions and has 5500+ products under Seniority.

HCAH's expansion beyond national borders with the acquisition of Medwell SA, a prominent assisted living & home care provider in South Africa is a significant and strategic move that underscores its ambitious expansion plans. Additionally, as part of its continued expansion strategy, HCAH plans to add an additional 1000 beds to its assisted living facilities as well as 2000+ in transitional care facilities. This ambitious expansion plan is a testament to HCAH's dedication to meeting the increasing demand for high-quality assisted living services, ensuring that more seniors receive the care they deserve.

"We're excited to share that HCAH has expanded its Assisted Living footprint by venturing into South Africa through the acquisition of Medwell SA. We are now uniquely positioned to create a holistic ecosystem for our seniors by combining our expertise gained from the Assisted Living facilities in South Africa and our clinical knowledge gained from India. Our integrated approach, encompassing Assisted Living, Transition Care, Homecare and Seniority, ensures that we do not just meet but exceed our senior community's expectations - as we continue our mission of enriching the lives of seniors as the largest provider of senior care services," said Vivek Srivastava, co-founder and CEO, HCAH. Gerhard Lombard, Executive Director, Medwell SA remarked, "Since 2005, Medwell SA has been at the forefront of Managed Assisted Living and Home Health Care Services. Our legacy is built on decades of expertise, knowledge, and an unwavering commitment to professional integrity. We pride ourselves on being the leading home health care specialists in South Africa. Partnering with HCAH, who shares our dedication to high-quality care, allows us to further enhance the lives of our patients and continue our tradition of excellence."

As HCAH forges ahead into South Africa, a pivotal BRICS member, the company remains dedicated to its vision of becoming a global leader in senior care. With an exceptional track record and an ever-growing presence, HCAH is poised to revolutionize the assisted living industry by setting new benchmarks in delivering personalized, compassionate, and unparalleled care to seniors worldwide.

