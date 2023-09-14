Left Menu

Schneider Electric Infra board appoints Udai Singh as CEO, MD

Prior to his current role as Electrical Systems Equipment ESE - BU VP, Singh was heading Sales After Sales for India, SAARC Africa along with key account management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:30 IST
Schneider Electric Infra board appoints Udai Singh as CEO, MD
  • Country:
  • India

Schneider Electric Infrastructure board on Thursday appointed Udai Singh as its additional director, managing director and chief executive officer for three years.

''Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held today, i.e. September 14, 2023, have inter-alia, considered and approved the appointment of Udai Singh as an Additional Director, Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, for a consecutive period of three (3) years from September 15, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company,'' a BSE filing said.

Over the last 30+ years, Singh has held various roles in the areas of sales, marketing, projects and contract management, and manufacturing operations. Prior to his current role as Electrical Systems Equipment (ESE) - BU VP, Singh was heading Sales & After Sales for India, SAARC & Africa along with key account management. Singh holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from IIT Varanasi and has undertaken various leadership programmes at Ross Business School and INSEAD.

The Board also took note of the resignation of Arnab Roy as Non-Executive Director of the company, effective from the closure of business hours on September 14, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023