China says hopes EU will lift restrictions on high-tech products to the country
China hopes the European Union will lift restrictions on high-tech products to the country, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said at a high-level economic and trade dialogue in Beijing on Monday.
Both sides agreed to work together to stabilise supply chains and oppose decoupling, he said when meeting with EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.
