Three dead, one injured as car collides with minivan and motorcycle in MP

Two passengers sitting in the minivan suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the district hospital, where they died during treatment, he said, adding that the deceased were identified as Mohanlal Sanodia 40 and Annu Yadav 35.

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 07-12-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 16:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed and another one injured after a car collided with a minivan and later hit a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place when the car was on its way to Seoni from Chhindwara in the early hours, he said. ''The car collided first with a minivan coming from the opposite direction and later hit a motorcycle,'' additional superintendent of police Awdhesh Pratap Singh said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Sonu Chandrawanshi (35), was killed on the spot, he said. Two passengers sitting in the minivan suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the district hospital, where they died during treatment, he said, adding that the deceased were identified as Mohanlal Sanodia (40) and Annu Yadav (35). The car driver was referred to Nagpur in serious condition for treatment, he said.

