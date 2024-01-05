Left Menu

Snap-E Cabs initiates women driver induction process

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:28 IST
Snap-E Cabs initiates women driver induction process
  • Country:
  • India

Snap-E Cabs, an on-demand app-based Electric Vehicles (EV) fleet, announced its plans to increase the number of women cab drivers in its fleet to 100 in the next few months.

The company is set to train and engage the first batch with 30 women drivers and 50-60 in the next two batches, taking the overall count to about 100 in the next few months.

The company said in a statement that the initiative seeks to create earning opportunities for individuals of all genders who aspire to work as professional cab drivers.

Snap E Cabs aims to achieve a significant female representation in its workforce, targeting a range of 30 per cent. This initiative aligns with broader industry efforts to enhance inclusivity and provide more opportunities for women in the transportation sector.

Snap-E Cabs has tied up with the NPTC Group of Colleges, UK, to implement a training programme under 'Utkarsh Bangla', a flagship scheme under the aegis of the Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development.

NPTC will bring the UK's expertise in the operation and maintenance of electric cabs as well as develop skill sets of EV drivers for maintaining optimal battery conditions while driving and improving efficiency of overall electric vehicle fleets.

This is supported by the UK-India 'Accelerating Smart Power and Renewable Energy in India' (ASPIRE) programme.

The app cab company said passengers appreciate the diverse and welcoming environment that women drivers contribute to the overall ride-hailing experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024