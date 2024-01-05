Left Menu

Dhampur Sugar Mills to buy back 10 lakh equity at Rs 300 per share

Dhampur Sugar Mills on Friday said its board has approved a buyback of 10 lakh fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 300 each in cash.

Updated: 05-01-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dhampur Sugar Mills on Friday said its board has approved a buyback of 10 lakh fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 300 each in cash. The company proposes to buy back up to 10 lakh equity shares, representing 1.50 per cent of the total number of outstanding equity shares in the existing total paid-up equity capital of the company as on March 31, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The equity shares will be brought back for an aggregate amount of Rs 30 crore, it said. The record date of January 7 has been fixed on proportionate basis through the tender offer route using stock exchange mechanism. Centrum Capital Ltd has been appointed as the manager to the buy back, it added.

