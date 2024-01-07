Left Menu

United Airlines temporarily halts use of all 737 MAX 9 planes

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 08:43 IST
United Airlines has temporarily suspended service on all Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft to run inspections required by the Federal Aviation Administration, it said on Saturday.

"We are working with the FAA to clarify the inspection process and the requirements for returning all MAX 9 aircraft to service," United said in a statement.

Earlier the U.S. airline had said that of its 79 MAX 9 airplanes about 33 had already been inspected as required by the aviation regulator.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

