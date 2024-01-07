United Airlines temporarily halts use of all 737 MAX 9 planes
United Airlines has temporarily suspended service on all Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft to run inspections required by the Federal Aviation Administration, it said on Saturday.
"We are working with the FAA to clarify the inspection process and the requirements for returning all MAX 9 aircraft to service," United said in a statement.
Earlier the U.S. airline had said that of its 79 MAX 9 airplanes about 33 had already been inspected as required by the aviation regulator.
