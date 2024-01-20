Left Menu

Healthians Marks its Ayodhya Launch with Grand Celebrations Coinciding with the Ram Mandir Inauguration

In a bid to participate meaningfully in the celebrations marking the unveiling of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Healthians has kickstarted its health-testing services in the historic city.

ANI | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 20-01-2024 18:22 IST
Healthians operates in more than 250 cities across the country and provides reliable testing services to help Indians pursue their wellness track from the comfort of their homes. The launch in Ayodhya is yet another way for Healthians to offer hundreds of Indians seamless access to these services from the comfort of their homes, provided by trained and certified phlebotomists without disrupting their busy lives and everyday routines. To that end, Healthians already has a robust network of phlebotomists in Ayodhya. This is yet another step forward for the diagnostic company which can already boast of laboratories that are operating effectively in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a significant moment for the nation. Citizens are collectively engaged in celebrating this joyous occasion that will forever remain an important chapter in Indian history. Against the backdrop of such palpable festive fervour, the launch of Healthians in this renowned city is a thoroughly exciting prospect. Healthians founder Deepak Sahni said of the launch, "We are extremely grateful to begin rendering our services in Ayodhya at such an auspicious time. Healthians has always been committed to advancing India's healthcare capabilities which aligns with the message of fortifying health and wellness spreading fast across the nation at this time. So, to launch our services ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration is indeed a very invigorating prospect for us. It will also enable us to render our services to the devotees and tourists who arrive in Ayodhya along with the local population."

With an increasing network of phlebotomists, Healthians is also aiming to generate job opportunities in Ayodhya as it expects a good volume of people to start their lifestyle journeys from home. As preparations for the inaugural festivities speed on with gusto, it is evident that the event is an important step towards unifying Indians from diverse corners of the country. In a similar vein, with a network of over 20 certified laboratories operating across the country, Healthians too is constantly engaged in expanding its services in order to further its stride in providing smooth health testing-related alternatives to Indians across several regions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

