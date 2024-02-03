Left Menu

Air India domestic flights to operate from T1 terminal of Thiruvananthapuram airport

All these services will be operating from domestic terminal T-1 at Shanghumugham from February 7. The departure and arrival of these services will be operated from T-1.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-02-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 13:26 IST
All domestic flights of Air India, which are currently operating from International Terminal (T-2) of the airport here, will now be operating from the domestic terminal (T-1) at Shanghumugham from February 7, Airport officials said on Saturday.

At present, New Delhi and Mumbai services of Air India are operating from T-2 International Terminal at Chackai here, they said. ''All these services will be operating from domestic terminal T-1 at Shanghumugham from February 7. The departure and arrival of these services will be operated from T-1. There is no change in the timings of the services,'' the authority said in a release.

It added that the services of other airlines will continue as usual.

