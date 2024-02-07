Woman goes into labour on local train in Navi Mumbai, cops rush her to hospital for safe delivery
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old woman went into labour while travelling on a local train in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra following which the railway police rushed her to a nearby hospital where she delivered a baby girl, an official said on Wednesday.
Zakia Mehboob Syed, a resident of Uran area, was on board the Uran-Nerul local train when she went into labour at around 8.30 am on Tuesday as the train reached Nerul station, senior police inspector Sambhaji Katare of the Government Railway Police said.
Three women police constables then assisted in transporting her to the Meenatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul by an ambulance, the official said in a release. The woman delivered a baby girl at the hospital and both were reported to be in good health, he said.
The woman's husband expressed gratitude towards the railway police for their prompt assistance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
