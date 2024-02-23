EIB, BNG Bank and ETZ sign €115M deals for construction of Tilburg hospital

The European Investment Bank (EIB), BNG Bank and ETZ hospital group have signed lending agreements worth €115 million to support the hospital group with the first phase of the new construction process on its St Elisabeth site in Tilburg. The hospital group will borrow €100 million from the EIB and a further €15 million from BNG Bank. The financing will be used to gradually renew virtually all of ETZ’s hospital infrastructure. In this way, ETZ aims to optimise the quality, cost effectiveness and sustainability of its healthcare activities, and provide both patients and staff with an optimal level of comfort. It is expected that a further €100 million in EIB financing in support of the second phase of investments will be signed in the coming years.

To ensure seamless operation of the hospital throughout the entire implementation period, the project will be implemented in two phases, the first leading up to 2026 with the new construction of an acute care centre (including an emergency room, first heart care, intensive care, a GP emergency room and a helipad), and the first part of the new clinical building with 80 beds. The second phase of the emergency care block, to be completed in 2031, includes a second clinical building with at least 120 beds, the radiology department, nuclear medicine, a pharmacy and new operation theatres, as well as a parking garage.

ETZ Board Member Gerard van Berlo was pleased with the financing transactions with the EIB and BNG for the new construction at the Elisabeth location: "This agreement is crucial for the realisation of this new construction project. The financing obtained allows us to start on time, so that the project can be delivered during 2026. We appreciate the care and professionalism shown by the EIB and BNG in bringing these agreements about. Therefore, we are confident that with the EIB and BNG we have reliable and valuable partners at our side.”

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot underlined the importance of investing in healthcare in the Netherlands, especially given its ageing population: “The EIB’s mission is to improve people’s lives by providing favourable long-term financing. This project with ETZ is a clear example of that. Not only is the EIB glad to back ETZ in its continuous drive to deliver the best possible healthcare in its catchment area, but we also attach great importance to the excellent environmental performance of the new buildings.”

Head of Relationship Banking at BNG Bank Rob Schreppers added: “This financing fits seamlessly with our ambition to be the most important financier in the public domain, to improve the Netherlands from both a social and a sustainability point of view. Therefore, we are very happy with this collaboration with ETZ.”

ETZ has committed to reducing its CO2 emissions by nearly half (compared to its 2010 baseline) by the year 2030, and by 95% by the year 2050. To reach this target, the energy consumption of the new buildings will be significantly lower than minimum legal requirements. This will be achieved by discontinuing the use of gas for heating, installing LED lighting and expanding the heat and cold retention of the buildings and the collection of rainwater.