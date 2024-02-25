Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Multinational naval exercise MILAN-2024 underway off Vizag

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 25-02-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 21:29 IST
Andhra Pradesh: Multinational naval exercise MILAN-2024 underway off Vizag
The sea phase of MILAN - 2024, a biennale multi-national naval exercise hosted by the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy kicked off in a display of cooperation among the vessels and aircraft of friendly foreign nations, an official release on Sunday said. The sea phase, which is a high intensity segment of the event which encompasses air, surface and undersea domains commenced yesterday, showcased naval prowess.

''Day two of the sea phase witnessed a harmonious blend of mutual understanding and interoperability as participating ships operated collaboratively in the Bay of Bengal,'' said the ENC in the press release.

The multi-national nature of the operations fostered camaraderie and deepened understanding of each other's operational philosophies and procedures.

Advanced exercises covering all the three dimensions of maritime warfare are part of the sea phase, with activities such as weapons firing against surface and high speed aerial targets, anti-submarine warfare, cross deck landings and carrier operations.

Other activities included seamanship evolutions such as replenishment at sea, mirroring the commitment to enhance maritime capabilities and fostering international cooperation.

''The MILAN - 2024 sea phase serves as a testament to the commitment of participating nations towards promoting peace, stability, and interoperability in the maritime domain. As the exercise progresses, the world witnesses a united front of naval forces actively building bridges and strengthening global maritime security,'' said the press release.

Scheduled from February 24 to 27, the sea phase involves the participation of 15 ships and one aircraft from friendly foreign countries and Indian Naval ships, submarines and aircraft.

Indian aircraft carriers Vikramaditya and Vikrant are also participating in the naval exercises, which cover all domains of maritime warfare such as surface, sub-surface and air.

Complex and advanced exercises aimed at consolidating interoperability and enhancing mutual understanding to operate as a combined task force at sea is also a goal of MILAN- 2024.

