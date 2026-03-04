Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Sri Lankan Navy Saves 32 from Sinking Iranian Ship

The Sri Lankan Navy rescued 32 sailors from a sinking Iranian ship during an exercise off the southern coast. Though several bodies were found, the cause remains unknown. Officials refuted claims of a submarine attack. International protocols necessitated the rescue effort by the Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:51 IST
The Sri Lankan Navy successfully rescued 32 Iranian sailors from a sinking ship off the nation's southern coast on Wednesday. Unfortunately, several bodies were also discovered near the distress site. While the precise number remains undisclosed, Commander Buddhika Sampath confirmed these individuals were likely from the troubled vessel.

Officials reported a large oil slick in the water, further indicating the ship's sinking. The Iranian ship, IRIS Dena, was participating in a joint naval exercise hosted by India. Initial media reports suggesting a submarine attack were denied as the Navy stressed their focus on rescue obligations under international maritime laws.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath shared in Parliament that an emergency signal was received early in the morning about the ship sinking near Galle. Rescue operations led by the Sri Lankan Navy and Air Force continued, while investigations pursue the cause. Rescued crew members are recovering at Karapitiya Hospital, and security around the Navy's Southern Command has been intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

