Armani Exchange India's A|X Press Play 3.0 Shines at Kopa Mall, Pune

Armani Exchange India announces the tremendous success of the third edition of A|X Press Play, a two-day cultural extravaganza held in collaboration with Kopa Mall on March 9th and 10th, 2024. The event, which unfolded against the vibrant backdrop of Pune's esteemed lifestyle destination, Kopa, was graced by the city's creme-de-creme social circle. The event witnessed an overwhelming response of audience, culminating over two days.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-03-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2024 14:46 IST
VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: Armani Exchange India announces the tremendous success of the third edition of A|X Press Play, a two-day cultural extravaganza held in collaboration with Kopa Mall on March 9th and 10th, 2024. The event, which unfolded against the vibrant backdrop of Pune's esteemed lifestyle destination, Kopa, was graced by the city's creme-de-creme social circle. The event witnessed an overwhelming response of audience, culminating over two days.

A|X Press Play dazzled attendees with a mind-blowing mix of music, cutting-edge tech, and pure luxury, creating an unforgettable experience for all the senses. The event featured a powerhouse lineup of both world-famous electronic music artists and up-and-coming local stars. This perfectly embodied Kopa's dedication to celebrating the range of cultural influences that make Pune so vibrant. The first day saw mesmerizing performances by Dualist Inquiry, Todh Teri, Blurry Slur X Orbs, and Nariki, while the second day ignited the atmosphere with electrifying sets by Kohra, Prismer, Mogasu X Baawra, and Aayna. Each act resonated with the audience, fostering an environment of unity and celebration. Kopa provided the ideal backdrop for Armani Exchange India to create a ground-breaking event. The atmosphere fostered a sense of community and enriched the urban experience, taking A|X Press Play beyond a typical event.

Throughout the event, attendees were invited to immerse themselves in interactive installations that encouraged active participation and exploration. From innovative projection mapping techniques to hands-on experiences, the event was a dynamic playground for attendees to engage their senses and connect with one another on a profound level. The event offered a stage for artistic exploration and expression, perfectly reflecting the Kopa's commitment to embracing all things diverse, creative, and innovative. This solidified Kopa's place as a vibrant cultural hub in the heart of Pune.

Kopa, strategically located in the heart of Koregaon Park, stands as the epitome of the city's luxury lifestyle destination. The establishment offers a unique blend of exclusive retail experiences within a sophisticated and inviting setting. From upscale shopping adventures to indulgent dining experiences, Kopa presents a diverse array of meticulously curated offerings designed to cater to various preferences and desires. Kopa is part of Lake Shore India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

