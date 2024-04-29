Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Commuter Dies After Falling from Local Train Near Dombivli

A 26-year-old woman from Dombivli travelling in a crowded compartment of a local train fell on tracks and died on Monday morning, GRP officials said. Due to crowd in the compartment, she lost her grip of the grab handle and fell on tracks between Kopar and Diva stations, and died on the spot, a Government Railway Police GrP official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:19 IST
A 26-year-old woman from Dombivli travelling in a crowded compartment of a local train fell on tracks and died on Monday morning, GRP officials said. The deceased, identified as Riya Rajgore, boarded a CSMT-bound local train at Dombivli station in Thane district at around 8 AM. ''Due to crowd in the compartment, she lost her grip of the grab handle and fell on tracks between Kopar and Diva stations, and died on the spot,'' a Government Railway Police (GrP) official said. Rajgore was working for a construction firm in Thane, he said. She is survived by her parents, who live in Dombivli. Police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

