Tragic Accident: Commuter Dies After Falling from Local Train Near Dombivli

A 26-year-old woman from Dombivli travelling in a crowded compartment of a local train fell on tracks and died on Monday morning, GRP officials said. The deceased, identified as Riya Rajgore, boarded a CSMT-bound local train at Dombivli station in Thane district at around 8 AM. ''Due to crowd in the compartment, she lost her grip of the grab handle and fell on tracks between Kopar and Diva stations, and died on the spot,'' a Government Railway Police (GrP) official said. Rajgore was working for a construction firm in Thane, he said. She is survived by her parents, who live in Dombivli. Police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating.

