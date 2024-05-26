Left Menu

Freight Train Derails Near Jammu, Disrupting Rail Traffic

Two wagons of a freight train derailed near Jammu, causing a disruption in rail traffic between Jammu and Katra for over an hour. Authorities stopped traffic on two of the three tracks, but partial service was restored within 1.5 hours. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-05-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 21:37 IST
Two wagons of a freight train derailed near Jammu on Sunday, causing disruption in the train traffic between Jammu and Katra railway stations for over an hour, officials said. The mishap occurred at Sangar near Manwal on the outskirts of Jammu city this afternoon when the goods train was moving to Jammu from Udhampur, they said.

The officials said two wagons of the freight train derailed, blocking two of the three railway lines completely, prompting the authorities to stop rail traffic between Jammu-Udhampur and Jammu-Katra.

However, the third line was through and partial traffic was restored on the track within one and half hours, the officials said, adding a crane was rushed from Katra station to realign the derailed wagons.

A team of engineers also engaged simultaneously to restore the damaged tracks, the officials said, adding normal traffic resumed operations on the track at 4.40 pm after a few hours of delay. An investigation has been started to ascertain the cause of the accident, the officials said.

