Morning Commute Crash: DTC Buses Collide in Delhi's Nauroji Nagar
Two individuals sustained minor injuries when a Delhi Transport Corporation bus collided with another stationary bus in Nauroji Nagar, southwest Delhi. Police arrived promptly, transporting the injured to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Legal action is underway, as the accident occurred during passenger pick-up.
- Country:
- India
Two people were injured a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit another stationary bus in southwest Delhi's Nauroji Nagar on Tuesday morning, police said.
The police said information was received at the Safdarjung Enclave police station regarding a collision between two DTC buses at Nauroji Nagar bus stand on Outer Ring Road.
A team was rushed to the spot and the injured persons were taken to a hospital, they added.
According to the police, the accident took place when a DTC bus driven by Akash was picking up passengers from Nauroji Nagar bus stand and another DTC bus driven by Chandveer hit it from behind.
''Two persons -- Mukesh Kumar and Shamshula, both residents of Durga Park in West Sagarpur, suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.
''Legal action is being taken in the matter,'' the DCP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Road Accident: 3 Lives Lost, 17 Wounded in Tractor-Truck Collision in UP
Tragedy in Rajgarh: Military Truck Collision Claims Two Lives, Injures 15
Zoox, Amazon's Self-Driving Robotaxi Unit, Investigated by US Following Rear-End Collisions
Zoox, Amazon's self-driving robotaxi unit, being probed by US after rear-end collisions
Uttar Pradesh: Six killed in car collision on Delhi-Lucknow Highway