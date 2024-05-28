Left Menu

Morning Commute Crash: DTC Buses Collide in Delhi's Nauroji Nagar

Two individuals sustained minor injuries when a Delhi Transport Corporation bus collided with another stationary bus in Nauroji Nagar, southwest Delhi. Police arrived promptly, transporting the injured to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Legal action is underway, as the accident occurred during passenger pick-up.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 10:26 IST
Morning Commute Crash: DTC Buses Collide in Delhi's Nauroji Nagar
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were injured a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit another stationary bus in southwest Delhi's Nauroji Nagar on Tuesday morning, police said.

The police said information was received at the Safdarjung Enclave police station regarding a collision between two DTC buses at Nauroji Nagar bus stand on Outer Ring Road.

A team was rushed to the spot and the injured persons were taken to a hospital, they added.

According to the police, the accident took place when a DTC bus driven by Akash was picking up passengers from Nauroji Nagar bus stand and another DTC bus driven by Chandveer hit it from behind.

''Two persons -- Mukesh Kumar and Shamshula, both residents of Durga Park in West Sagarpur, suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.

''Legal action is being taken in the matter,'' the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024