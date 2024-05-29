Left Menu

Military Aircraft Crashes Near Albuquerque Airport; Pilot Conscious and Breathing

A military aircraft crashed near Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, is conscious and receiving medical care. Local authorities and Kirtland Air Force Base are investigating the incident. Eyewitness Patrick White reported seeing black smoke and debris on the road.

PTI | Albuquerque | Updated: 29-05-2024 03:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 03:17 IST
A military aircraft crashed on Tuesday near the international airport in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but authorities said the pilot was conscious and breathing.

The aircraft came down on the south side of the airport, Albuquerque International Sunport spokesperson Diana Lopez said. She said the nearby Kirtland Air Force Base was leading the investigation into the crash. The base did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lopez said the pilot was the sole person aboard and was receiving medical care.

Patrick White, who was driving in the area at the time of the crash, told The Associated Press that he saw an aircraft trailing low on the ground, kicking up a cloud of dirt and dust. He said the aircraft briefly disappeared from his line of sight, and then he saw "an enormous plume of black smoke".

When he drove past the crash, he said he saw a piece of it "in the middle of the road." Authorities haven't said what type of aircraft was involved.

