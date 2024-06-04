M&S Chief's Mega Pay, StanChart's Iran Woes, Private Healthcare Soars
Marks and Spencer's CEO Stuart Machin was awarded a record 4.7 million pounds pay amidst the company’s turnaround. Whistleblowers reported billions in undetected transactions by Standard Chartered with Iran-related entities. Private healthcare demand in the UK has surged due to NHS backlogs.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- M&S chief awarded 4.7 mln stg pay package amid retailer's turnaround - StanChart's Iran transactions subject of fresh whistleblower claims
- Former Melrose executives take major share of 180 mln stg bonus pot - Demand for private healthcare hits record high in UK
Overview - Marks and Spencer's chief executive Stuart Machin received the biggest pay package the retailer has awarded in a decade, taking home 4.7 million pounds ($6 million)as the group continued to improve its fortunes.
- Whistleblowers claim to have uncovered billions of dollars worth of previously undetected transactions carried out by Standard Chartered with Iran-linked entities, including sanctioned companies and terrorist organisations. - Three former executives at Melrose Industries, including its two co-founders, have taken the biggest share of a 180 million pounds bonus pot in their final payout after more than two decades of dealmaking at the UK group.
- Demand for private healthcare has soared to record levels in the UK as patients increasingly turn away from an NHS beset with chronic backlogs. ($1 = 0.7808 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
