Former President Alvi Calls for Dialogue with Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan to Mitigate Economic Crisis

Pakistan's former president Arif Alvi has called for a crucial dialogue involving jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his party to address the nation's grave economic crisis.

Speaking at a gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office-bearers in Lahore, Alvi lauded the acquittal of PTI's founder, Imran Khan, alongside former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Alvi criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for its mismanagement, accusing it of corruption following Khan's ouster in 2022. He urged comprehensive dialogue among all stakeholders as the only viable solution to improve Pakistan's economic predicament.

