Former President Alvi Calls for Dialogue with Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan to Mitigate Economic Crisis

Pakistan's former president Arif Alvi has called on all stakeholders to engage in dialogue with jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan to alleviate the country's dire economic situation. Speaking to PTI office-bearers, Alvi also praised Khan's acquittal in high-profile cases and criticised the current government for corruption.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:49 IST
Pakistan's former president Arif Alvi has called for a crucial dialogue involving jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his party to address the nation's grave economic crisis.

Speaking at a gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office-bearers in Lahore, Alvi lauded the acquittal of PTI's founder, Imran Khan, alongside former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.

Alvi criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for its mismanagement, accusing it of corruption following Khan's ouster in 2022. He urged comprehensive dialogue among all stakeholders as the only viable solution to improve Pakistan's economic predicament.

