Tragic Explosion: Fishing Boat Catches Fire Off Cebu Coast

At least six crew members died when an explosion and fire hit their fishing boat off Cebu. Six others were rescued but are traumatized. An engine trouble likely led to the disaster. A passing tugboat and the coast guard conducted the rescue operation. Sea accidents are common in the Philippines.

At least six crew members lost their lives when an explosion and subsequent fire ravaged their fishing boat at sea off central Cebu, Philippines. Coast guard officials reported on Thursday that six other crew members were rescued but are still recovering from trauma and injuries.

Among the survivors is the skipper of the F/B King Bryan, currently receiving treatment in a Cebu hospital. Due to the traumatic incident, many survivors were unable to provide immediate details about the catastrophic events on Wednesday night off Naga City in Cebu province.

The coast guard revealed that one crew member is in critical condition. Preliminary investigations indicate that engine trouble may have led to the explosion and fire, which engulfed the vessel, forcing crew members to jump into the sea. A passing tugboat helped to extinguish the blaze, while a coast guard search and rescue operation ensued.

Such sea accidents are unfortunately frequent in the Philippine archipelago due to inclement weather conditions, poorly maintained boats, overcrowding, and inadequate safety regulation enforcement. In a historical context, the 1987 Dona Paz incident remains a somber reminder, with over 4,300 people losing their lives in what is considered the world's worst peacetime sea disaster.

