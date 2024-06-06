Left Menu

China's Economic Downturn: Is the Dragon's Fire Fading?

China's remarkable economic rise since 1978 has started slowing down, prompting global strategic shifts. Factors like an ageing population, autocratic governance, and economic reliance on the West pose challenges. Although China continues to invest in technology and regional partnerships, its old growth model appears unsustainable, questioning its future dominance.

AI Generated Representative Image

China's once-unstoppable economic growth, which began in 1978, is now showing signs of deceleration, potentially disrupting the global geopolitical order.

The country's rise altered global power dynamics, with its GDP growing an average of nine percent annually and lifting 800 million citizens out of poverty. However, China's previously rapid ascent is slowing, forcing the world's dominant political, military, and economic powers to recalibrate their strategies.

China's structural economic issues, ageing workforce, and regulatory crackdowns are stifling growth, creating a potential future where its dominance remains uncertain. Despite recent investments in technology and regional partnerships, China's reliance on the West for trade and the unsustainable nature of its old growth model cast doubts over its future trajectory.

