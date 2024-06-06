China's Economic Downturn: Is the Dragon's Fire Fading?

China's once-unstoppable economic growth, which began in 1978, is now showing signs of deceleration, potentially disrupting the global geopolitical order.

The country's rise altered global power dynamics, with its GDP growing an average of nine percent annually and lifting 800 million citizens out of poverty. However, China's previously rapid ascent is slowing, forcing the world's dominant political, military, and economic powers to recalibrate their strategies.

China's structural economic issues, ageing workforce, and regulatory crackdowns are stifling growth, creating a potential future where its dominance remains uncertain. Despite recent investments in technology and regional partnerships, China's reliance on the West for trade and the unsustainable nature of its old growth model cast doubts over its future trajectory.

