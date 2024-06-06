Left Menu

Ursus S.A. Awaits New Ownership Amid Market Challenges

Ursus S.A., a renowned Polish company established in 1893, known for its agricultural machinery, is now up for sale. Despite recent expansions into electromobility and a new tractor model, financial issues led to bankruptcy. The sale includes all company assets, with the auction set for June 20, 2024.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 06-06-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 16:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Ursus S.A., an iconic Polish brand operating since 1893 and renowned for its agricultural machinery, is currently available for acquisition. The brand, which recently ventured into the electromobility sector and is developing a new tractor model, faced financial difficulties leading to bankruptcy.

Intrum Sp. z o. o. has announced that the new owner will acquire the entire enterprise. This includes the production plant in Dobre Miasto, the assembly plant in Lublin, trademarks, and necessary machinery. The auction is scheduled for June 20, 2024, with a starting price of PLN 99 million. Bidders are required to submit offers by June 18, 2024, accompanying a PLN 10 million tender deposit.

Post-acquisition, investors will have the opportunity to resume production swiftly with support from 100 qualified employees and existing facilities. This acquisition offers a chance to continue Ursus' legacy, develop innovative projects, and leverage substantial production capabilities.

