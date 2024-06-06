Left Menu

SVPI Airport in Ahmedabad Achieves Level-3 Accreditation for Superior Customer Experience

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has been upgraded to level-3 accreditation by Airports Council International. This recognition comes as a part of a multi-level programme aimed at enhancing customer experience. The airport achieved this milestone due to improvements in culture, governance, operations, and customer services.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:30 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad has ascended to level-3 accreditation by Airports Council International (ACI) for its enhanced customer experience, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

This milestone is part of a comprehensive accreditation program by ACI aimed at guiding airports towards excellence in customer experience management. The airport's management confirmed that the latest accreditation was awarded based on several criteria such as airport culture, governance, operational efficiency, customer strategy, and passenger understanding. These elements propelled SVPI from level 2 to level 3.

The release detailed various upgrades, including a significant increase in retail and food counters, the introduction of innovations like Digi Yatra, self-baggage drop, an automatic cleaning system featuring 'Made in India' robots, and new e-gate facilities. Additionally, the airport has improved its services based on passenger feedback, including expanding pick-up and drop lanes, along with adding a dedicated meet and greet area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

